Electric Vehicles: Delhi Govt Inaugurates Over 100 Charging Stations Across 53 Locations
Electric Vehicles: Delhi Govt Inaugurates Over 100 Charging Stations Across 53 Locations

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:51 IST

As per officials, an increase in the number of e-charging stations, across the capital will boost confidence among people to opt for EVs more than ICE vehicles

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated 140 new public charging points and more than 48 battery-swapping facilities in the national capital. This initiative will push citizens towards Electric Vehicles and help curb the infamous pollution levels of the capital.

Also Read: Electric Vehicles: Delhi Govt To Install New Battery Charging and Swapping Points at 42 new Sites, Here’s List

“With this, driving EVs will be cheaper as compared to fuel in Delhi. The cost for charging a two-wheeler would be 7 paise per km while for three-wheelers,

it will be 8 paise per km. For four-wheelers, the cost will be 33 paise/km,” said an official.

Officials also shared insights on the cost of charging and the types of charges installed. As per them, the cost of charging across all the locations will

be Rs 3 per unit. If we talk about numbers, there will be 118 Slow Charging Points with a capacity of 3.3 kw to 7.5 kw, 32 of them would be Moderate Charging Points with a capacity of 15 kw to 22 kw, and 23 Fast Charging Points with a capacity of over 22 kw. In addition, there will be 62 battery-swapping facilities.

