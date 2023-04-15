Elesco Launches Two New Electric Scooters in India: Price, Range, Charging Time and More

Elesco has announced the launch of its new line of electric scooters in the Indian market. The company has designed a range of e-scooters that are affordable as well as stylish. It has introduced two models – the Elesco V1 and V2 – as part of its new line.

The electric scooters have a range of 80 to 100 kilometres on a single charge. The Elesco V1 and V2 come with a charging time of 6 to 7 hours. The models are packed with powerful batteries which provide faster charging times and longer ranges to commuters. The e-scooters are available at an ex-showroom price starting from Rs 69,999.

Elesco’s director Manhar Sawhney said that the brand was thrilled to introduce the new models. “Our electric scooters are not only designed to make commuting more efficient and cost-effective, but also to reduce our carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future,” he said.

The Elesco V1 and V2 come with three modes, Eco, City and Sports. Both models have a 2.3 KWH battery and include a hub motor of 72V. The Elesco V1 can reach a maximum speed of 60-70 kmph, while the V2 variant can go up to 75-85 kmph. The sleek models come in two gradients 13 +2 (single rider) and 8+2 (double rider). Both the Elesco V1 and V2 weigh 200 kilograms.

Elesco V1 and V2 have a ground clearance of 180 mm. They also come with a range of safety features including a tubular steel frame, disc brakes and LED lights. The Elesco V1 and V2 also get Bluetooth connectivity, side stand sensor, keyless ignition, LED-based smart instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port and mobile application control. Both e-scooters are internet and GPS-enabled. The duo has a standard warranty period of three years.

Rounaq Juneja, Director of Elesco, said that his company’s focus is on safety, sustainability and affordability. “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality electric scooters on the market. Our focus on sustainability, affordability, and safety sets us apart from other brands in the industry,” he added.

