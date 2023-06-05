Emirates Airlines Offers Free Hotel Stays in Dubai, Book Your Flights by June 11 to Avail

Emirates Airlines, Dubai’s premier carrier has revealed a remarkable opportunity for its esteemed passengers. Having said that, travelers can now enjoy complimentary stays at some of Dubai’s most exquisite hotels.

This offer is applicable only for passengers booking their flights between now and June 11, with travel dates spanning from May 26 to August 31. This announcement has definitely taken the aviation world by storm.

This exclusive deal give the passengers two attractive choices. Either the travelers will have to make Dubai their primary destination or enjoy their thrilling stopover before heading to another Emirates destination. In order to be eligible for this deal, the travelers will have to spend a minimum of 24 hours in the awe-inspiring city of Dubai.

Moreover, passengers travelling to Emirates in the First or Business Class will be treated to a remarkable complimentary two-night stay at the opulent 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, a luxurious five-star property that opened its doors in December 2021. Besides this, the passengers get to enjoy a complimentary chauffeur-drive service to and from the airport thereby adding an extra touch of opulence to their journey.

Additionally, those flying in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class will not be left aside. These passengers will get to enjoy a delightful one-night stay at the renowned Novotel World Trade Centre. This exquisite hotel is known for its impeccable service and modern amenities. They will further ensure an exceptional experience to the passengers staying in there.

To avail of this extraordinary offer, travelers will have to book their flight before June 11, 2023 and finish their trip by August 31, 2023. The hotel room availability is totally on a first-come, first-served basis, so swift action is advised to secure this remarkable opportunity.

In order to ensure a seamless experience, travelers are advised to make their bookings at least 96 hours prior to arrival. Furthermore, they can get their bookings done either through emirates.com, the ticket office, the Emirates Call Centre, or participating travel agents. Additionally, Emirates Airlines has urged customers to retain a copy of their Emirates boarding pass, as it will unlock a plethora of special discounts and offers from flight partners within the city of Dubai and across the breathtaking United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Emirates Airlines has once again demonstrated its unrelenting dedication to providing exceptional experiences for its passengers. Grab this incredible opportunity now and enjoy a journey filled with luxury, comfort, and unforgettable memories. Book your flights now!