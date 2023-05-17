CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Enigma to Launch 6 Electric 2 Wheelers, Including Cafe Racer CR22 by End of 2023
Enigma to Launch 6 Electric 2 Wheelers, Including Cafe Racer CR22 by End of 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Enigma (Photo: IANS)

As part of the upcoming line-up, The high-speed EV Enigma CR22 will be a Cafe Racer bike with a top speed of 120 kmph and range of 105 km per charge

Homegrown EV manufacturer Enigma on Tuesday announced its plans to launch six high-speed electric two-wheelers by the end of this year.

As part of the upcoming line-up, the company’s most anticipated high-speed EV bike Cafe Racer - Enigma CR22 for motorcycle enthusiasts boasts a top speed of 120 km per hour and delivers a range of 105 km on a single charge, according to the company.

“With six high-speed electric two-wheelers, including B2B high-speed RTO and FAME-approved two-wheeler, along with India’s first Cafe Racer, we are poised to meet the diverse needs of our esteemed customers," Anmol Bohre, Managing Director, Enigma, said in a statement.

“Our vision for 2023 is to establish Enigma as a prominent player in the EV industry, offering sustainable and efficient mobility solutions to the Indian market," he added.

Among the array of electric scooters, the company said one exceptional model shines its spotlight on the thriving B2B sector.

    This vehicle is engineered to meet the unique requirements of businesses, ensuring optimal functionality, reliability, and adherence to relevant regulations, while the remaining five electric scooters have been tailored for the vibrant B2C market, the company stated.

    The EV manufacturer further said that these models embody the pinnacle of style, performance, and user-centric features, empowering individuals to embrace sustainable mobility options while indulging in a thrilling and environmentally conscious ride experience.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
