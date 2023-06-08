EV Sales May 2023: 42 Percent M-o-M Growth Registered, Over 1.5 Lakh Units Sold

Amid the rise in fuel prices and a push by the government, many customers started giving more priority to electric vehicles over internal combustion engines. These choices also contributed to the EVs M-o-M sale, under which it witnessed a decent spike of 42 percent in May, and sold over 1,57,217 units.

When it comes to the Y-o-Y, the reports also indicated that the sales figures increased by 135 percent, which is higher as compared to the last year’s same month. Amid this, Electric two-wheelers continues to dominate in the EV registration in May by 66.63 percent, electric three-wheeler passenger-type vehicles by 25.08 percent, and E-cars by 4.08 percent.

States and Cities With Highest EV Registration in May

Out of all the Cities, states and UTs, Maharashtra grabbed the top position in EV registration this month, pushing Uttar Pradesh to the Second position and Karnataka to the third spot.

As per the data shared by the Vahaan, India has crossed a one lakh milestone of HS E2W sales for the first time. Last month, the overall HS E2W sales in the country increased by 57 percent M-o-M to 1,04,755 units.

Meanwhile, the leading electric two-wheeler maker in India Ola Electric has achieved the highest monthly sale ever and became the top contributor in the country. The company has sold more than 28,437 units this month. While TVS falls in the second position, Ather Motors is in third, and Bajaj Auto is able to secure the fourth spot. However, Battre Electric successfully registered its name in the top 10 sales contributor this month.