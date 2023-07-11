Existing Kia Seltos Owners First in Line for the New Model with K-Code Initiative

Kia has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated midsize SUV, the all-new Seltos, which boasts a remarkable 32 safety features and the segment’s best Level 2 ADAS.
The company has introduced the exclusive K-Code initiative as a token of appreciation for Seltos owners, including those who own second-hand models.
So, what exactly is the K-Code initiative? It offers a unique opportunity for owners to generate a personalized code on the official Kia website. This code enables new Seltos buyers to enjoy a high-priority delivery experience, skipping the lengthy waiting queues and ensuring a hassle-free purchase process.
Here is how you can get your K-Code & secure your booking for the sensational SUV:
- Connect with an Existing Seltos Owner: Reach out to someone who is already a proud owner of a Seltos and kindly request them to share their coveted K-Code with you. This code holds the key to a high-priority delivery experience, allowing you to bypass the waiting queue.
- Generate the K-Code: Existing Seltos owners can generate the K-Code through two convenient methods. They can either effortlessly obtain the code by visiting the official Kia website, www.kia.com, and entering their vehicle details or via the MyKia app.
- Guard Your Exclusive K-Code: Once you’ve obtained your unique K-Code, it’s essential to keep it confidential. The K-Code can only be generated once, so it should not be shared with anyone else.
- Mark Your Calendar: Keep the K-Code ready and book your new Seltos on July 14th between 12:00 AM (midnight) to 11:59 PM.
Moving on to the 2023 Kia Seltos, this SUV showcases a plethora of contemporary design elements, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology. It further comes equipped with an impressive lineup of 32 features, including the remarkable Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), ensuring a peaceful and secure driving experience. Besides this, the Seltos is equipped with a 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine that delivers an unmatched 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque.
Not only does the new Seltos excel in safety and performance, but it also flaunts a sleek and stylish exterior design that is sure to turn heads on the streets. The vehicle boasts a spacious cabin with ample legroom and a user-friendly infotainment system, keeping you connected while on the move.
With its array of features and the exclusive K-Code initiative, the all-new Seltos is poised to make a lasting impression on the market.