Explore Odisha With IRCTC’s Budget-friendly Tour Package; Details Inside

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a tour package of 5 nights and 4 days for Bhubaneswar, Chilka, Konark, and Puri in Odisha. As a part of this package, you will have the opportunity to see significant temples and historical tourist destinations in Odisha. IRCTC tweeted that this would be an air travel package. Tourists will get the opportunity to visit the Sun Temple in Konark and the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri. IRCTC will handle the arrangements for lodging, meals, and beverages.

Tour Package Highlights:

Package Name- Enthralling Odisha – Janmashtami Special (WMA51)

Destination Covered- Bhubaneswar, Chilka, Konark & Puri

Duration of Tour- 5 Nights & 6 Days

Departure Date- September 5, 2023

Meal Plan- Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Class - Comfort

Prices will vary, depending on how many people are travelling on the tour. Package prices would begin at Rs 33,500 for each person. For triple occupancy, you must pay Rs 33,500 per person, and for double occupancy, Rs 34,900 per person. Travelling alone will cost you Rs 35,800, and travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11 will cost you Rs 30,700, which includes a bed. A bin bed will cost Rs 21,200 for a child between the ages of 2 and 11.

The IRCTC is conducting another trip from Tirupati to Trivandrum, which will start from Bettiah on July 22 2023. This will be a 10-night 11 days tour. The journey will be undertaken by Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The price for the package will be Rs 19,620 per person. The cost of taking the third AC is 32,075 per person. You can book this tour package by visiting their official website: irctctourism.com. Bookings may also be made through the IRCTC tourist facilitation centre, zonal office, and regional office.