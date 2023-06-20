Faced Poor Travel Experience in Train? Follow This Step-By-Step Guide to File complaint WIth IRCTC

Indian railways are considered as one of the fastest and cheapest means of transport. It not only saves time but also allows the passenger to enjoy every mile of their journey. However, there are times, when some trips do not go as per the plan by the passengers, which lands them in a situation, where they are left with no option but to raise a complaint about the same.

If you are also someone who has a bad expirence about your last train journey, and wants to register a complaint but do not know where to go? Then, do not worry, we have got your back. In this detailed article, we have created a list of steps that you may take to file a complaint with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) over the poor train expirence and receive a resolution for future travel.

Here’s How To Register Complaint About Trains With IRCTC

First thing first, a complainant should keep three things handy while making a bad travel train experience - Ticket number, active mobile number for OTPs, and videos or photos related to complaint, if the one has it.

Steps To Raise Complaint

The passenger is advised to click on this link RailMadad.

Then click on the train complaint option on the right side.

The website will ask for the complainant’s phone number for verification.

Enter the received OTP in the column and click on submit.

Now, the page will ask to enter the PNR number

Choose the complaint type

Upload complain-related photos or videos, if have any.

Write a small description of the complaint

Once, you are done, click on the submit button.

After raising a complaint, a passenger will receive a code on the registered mobile number, which will allow you to trace your complaint status.