Faridabad-Palwal Metro: Haryana Govt Approves New Line, Check Route, Stations and More

In a bid to enhance connectivity and promote development in the region, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, made a significant announcement on Sunday.

He revealed that his government has given approval for the Metro connectivity project from Ballabgarh in Faridabad to Palwal. This decision aims to facilitate improved connectivity and drive the overall progress of the area.

During his address at the Gauravshali Bharat Rally in Palwal’s Gajpuri, CM Khattar highlighted the substantial projects that Haryana is receiving from the central government. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting initiatives such as the metro and National Highways, which are contributing to the development of Haryana.

Khattar emphasized that the construction of major state highways has led to unprecedented progress in the regions of Palwal and Faridabad. Furthermore, he underscored the positive impact of the upcoming Jewar Airport, stating that it would further enhance development activities in the area. Additionally, he proudly mentioned that the Mumbai Expressway passing through these districts will connect the region with other parts of the country, bringing immense pride to the region.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma praised CM Khattar’s leadership and acknowledged that it has provided a new direction to Haryana. Sharma further added that the addition of four new national highways in Faridabad will accelerate the district’s progress, opening up new avenues for growth and development.

With the announcement of the Metro connectivity project and other significant initiatives, Haryana is set to witness a transformative phase in terms of connectivity and overall progress, under the able leadership of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.