Home » Auto » Fast X: All The Cars Making an Appearance in The New Fast And Furious Movie
1-MIN READ

Fast X: All The Cars Making an Appearance in The New Fast And Furious Movie

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Lamborghini Gallardo (File photo)

Checkout the some of the eye-catching mean machines used in the latest flick Fast X of the Fast and Furious franchise which releases on May 19 in India

The legendary Fast and Furious series has almost reached to its final destination. The penultimate movie FastX is all set to release on May 19 worldwide. While the majority of fans are excited to see Vin Diesel, WWE superstar John Cena and Hollywood heartthrob Jason Momoa under one roof, all the car enthusiasts are desperately waiting to see some of the top-notch roaring muscle cars in the film.

Ahead of the official release of FastX, the makers dropped a short video of the movie on its official Instagram handle, teasing fans with the action packed thriller which involves never-seen-before high-performance cars. The Fast Saga Shared the teaser video with a caption that reads ‘Not all the races can be won’.

2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody (Photo: Netcarshow.com)

Cars in FastX

The movie will feature some of the rarest cars that include the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, Lamborghini Gallardo, 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, Classic Chevrolet Impala, Datsun 240Z, 1966 Ford Fairlane, Chevrolet El Camino, Chevrolet El Camino, Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997), Nissan Silvia among others.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997) (Photo: Porsche)

This is not the first time the makers have come up with some eye-catching mean machines. Based on the street racing theme, the Fast and Furious series has been displaying several high-performance awesome cars for the past 20 years. From Lykan Hypersport to the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R to the beast of the street the Toyota Supra Mk4, Universal Pictures never disappointed car enthusiasts with the superb collection.

Lamborghini Gallardo (File photo)

FastX Release Date in India & New Teaser

The Indian fans will be able to watch the film in the theatres on May 19.  Meanwhile, interested ones can also book their tickets in advance.

FastX Storyline and Plot

Talking about the storyline and plot, the movie is likely to revolve around Toretto’s family, and how Dom will try to protect them from a person whose sole goal is to take revenge on him by making his family suffer.

