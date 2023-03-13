FASTag on Cars: How it Works, How to Check Balance, How to Recharge and How to Buy

The Government of India has made FASTag mandatory for all the vehicles in the country. Missing out on installing it will result in people having to pay double toll tax. The FASTag electronic toll collection system is based on a tag that uses radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) operates this system. With this, the hassle of long queues at toll plazas has been reduced upto some extent. Read all about how FASTag works, how you can get one, and the process to check your balance and recharge it here.

How FASTag Works

The FASTag– a rechargeable tag that is linked with a prepaid account– is attached to the vehicle’s windscreen for toll collection. As the vehicle drives through the toll gate, the RFID tech kicks in and deducts the amount required. This means one does not have to stop or wait in long lines to continue on their journey anymore. FASTags can be used for as long as they are readable at the toll plazas. In other words, there is no expiry date for them.

To avoid traffic congestion at toll plazas, the government has enforced a regulation that designates all lanes at toll fee plazas on national highways as “FASTag lanes". Those who enter these lanes without a FASTag will be charged twice the toll amount. Additionally, the government has mandated FASTags for obtaining third-party insurance for your vehicle.

How To Buy FASTag

FASTags are provided by 22 certified banks and can be acquired through multiple channels at National Highway toll plazas, as well as at selected bank branches. They are also available for purchase on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, PayTm and Flipkart.

How to Check FASTag Balance

You can check your FASTag balance by going to the website of the bank through which you created the ID in the first place. Here, you should see a login portal for FASTag. After entering your credentials and logging in, click on the “View Balance" option to check if you need to recharge your FASTag anytime soon.

You can also download the eToll app on your mobile device and log in with your credentials here. Go to the Tag Account Number tab to check your Tag Account balance on the app.

You can also simply open your SMSes to check the last available balance. The FASTag system sends an SMS update every time the toll amount gets deducted from your account. It also informs the user of their FASTag Account balance and sends notifications when the amount is low.

Yet another way to view FASTag balance is to give a missed call to the Customer Care helpline. Call on 8010928888 or SMS ETCBAL to 5676766. To see your balance through this method, your mobile number must be registered with the prepaid wallet of the NHAI.

How to Recharge FASTag

To recharge your FASTag, you can transfer money through digital payment apps like GooglePay, PayTm, and PhonePe. You can also visit your bank’s website to do so.

