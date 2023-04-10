Ferrari F430 Worth Crores Gets Repainted at a Local Garage in India

The trend of owning expensive and exotic cars in India has been increasing rapidly over the years, with many young people, including celebrities, buying sports cars and supercars. However, maintaining these luxurious cars is an expensive affair. To cut costs, many luxury car owners are resorting to cheaper alternatives to keep their cars running.

Recently, images of a Ferrari F430 getting repainted at a local garage in India has gone viral on the internet. The image only shows the front and side profile of the car. While the rear end of the vehicle is not visible. The car, worth crores of rupees, had several scratches and dents on the body panels, possibly due to an accident. The workshop covered the windshield, headlights, and windows, while a man worked on the body of the supercar.

Although the exact location of the garage is unknown, it is clear that the car is parked alongside other cars, including a Mahindra Jeep and a Maruti WagonR.

The car’s entire body has a matte finish, indicating that the original paint was sanded off before the repainting job. Painting a sports car or supercar at an authorized service center would cost lakhs of rupees, but local workshops offer the same services at lower prices. However, the quality of work and paint may differ in both places.

This is not the first time a luxurious car has been seen getting repaired or repainted at a local garage. A few years ago, an Audi R8 supercar was spotted getting repainted in a makeshift garage, and images of a Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV from Mumbai getting repainted or repaired from a roadside workshop also surfaced online.

Maintaining a supercar or sports car can be an expensive affair, but some Indian luxury car owners are finding creative solutions to keep their expensive cars running. We hope the owner of the Ferrari F430 gets a clean-looking car after the repainting job.

