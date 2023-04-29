CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fitsair Flight From Chennai to Colombo Diverted to Mattala Airport
Fitsair Flight From Chennai to Colombo Diverted to Mattala Airport

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 10:31 IST

Colombo

Fitsair flight was scheduled to land at the Colombo international airport at 4 pm but due to heavy rainfall and lightning the flight was diverted

A flight, belonging to Sri Lanka’s Fitsair, carrying 143 passengers from Chennai to Colombo was on Friday diverted to the country’s southern province’s Mattala airport due to inclement weather, aviation officials said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Colombo international airport at 4 pm when the area was experiencing heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning.

However, the flight was diverted to Mattala airport. The duty manager at the Mattala airport said that the flight will return to Colombo when the weather conditions return to normal.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Paras Yadav
