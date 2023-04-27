CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fly91 Gets No Objection Certificate from MoCA to Start Flights
1-MIN READ

Fly91 Gets No Objection Certificate from MoCA to Start Flights

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 10:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

The venture, Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd operating flights under the brand 'Fly91', is promoted by former Kingfisher Airline's senior executive Manoj Chacko

Fly91, which plans to operate a regional carrier, has received the no objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), according to officials.

The venture Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd, which will operate flights under the brand ‘Fly91’, is promoted by former Kingfisher Airline’s senior executive Manoj Chacko and former Fairfax India head Harsha Raghavan, among others.

Chacko told PTI that the regional airline will be headquartered in Goa and will operate a fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft.

Flyer Denied Boarding Right Before Departure, Struggles for Compensation

A senior official said the ministry has given the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the proposed airline.

With the receipt of NOC, the airline will soon start the process for applying for Air Operator’s Permit with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Chacko, one of the promoters, said.

The venture, which has an initial capital of Rs 200 crore, plans to start operations in the December quarter this year with two or three ATR 72-600 aircraft, Chacko said.

According to him, the airline plans to have six planes by the end of the first year of operations and 12 by the end of the second year of flying.

The airline, which will mainly fly between Tier II and III cities, aims to connect around 11 cities in the first year of operations, Chacko said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 27, 2023, 10:32 IST
last updated:April 27, 2023, 10:32 IST