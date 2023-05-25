FlyArystan Launches Direct Delhi-Shymkent Flights for Seamless Travel to Kazakhstan

In a major development, the Government of Kazakhstan has waived visa fees for Indian tourists for a two-week period, paving the way for an incredible vacation in this picturesque nation. Adding to the excitement, FlyArystan, the renowned low-cost carrier of Kazakhstan and a part of the Air Astana Group, has launched direct flights from Delhi to Shymkent, offering a seamless travel experience for eager travelers.

FlyArystan marked a historic moment by operating its maiden flight between India and Kazakhstan on Monday, May 22. The Delhi-Shymkent route witnessed the inaugural flight, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey. With the Government of Kazakhstan’s decision to waive visa fees for Indian tourists for a 14-day visit, FlyArystan is optimistic about attracting a significant influx of travelers seeking a memorable vacation in this breathtaking destination.

Building upon Air Astana’s existing flights to and from India, FlyArystan has introduced an exciting new route connecting Delhi and Shymkent. Departures from Indira Gandhi International Airport are scheduled between 12 pm and 3:35 pm, while return flights from Shymkent International Airport operate from 8:20 am to 10:55 am. Reports indicate that the one-way journey can be as affordable as USD 55 (approximately Rs 4,500). Our investigation revealed that fares in June vary between USD 137 (approximately Rs 11,300) and USD 167 (approximately Rs 13,800), with the lowest fares reaching an enticing USD 53 (approximately Rs 4,384).

Since its inception in May 2019, FlyArystan has emerged as Kazakhstan’s first low-cost carrier, making air travel more accessible and affordable for passengers. With a fleet comprising 14 Airbus A320 aircraft, averaging just 7 years in age, FlyArystan has set a high standard for service and efficiency. It is worth mentioning that four of these aircraft were acquired directly from the manufacturer’s factory. With ambitious plans to expand its fleet to 19 aircraft, including new additions, by the end of 2023, FlyArystan aims to establish Kazakhstan as a gateway to the European market for Indian travelers, unlocking a realm of possibilities.

Exciting times lie ahead as FlyArystan spreads its wings, enabling Indian tourists to explore the enchanting landscapes and cultural riches of Kazakhstan. With visa-free travel and pocket-friendly fares, now is the perfect time to seize this opportunity and embark on an unforgettable journey to this remarkable nation. FlyArystan is ready to make your travel dreams come true, connecting India to the wonders of Kazakhstan with unmatched convenience and affordability.