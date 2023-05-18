Force Motors' Gurkha-Based Pickup Truck Spotted Testing in India

Force Motors is currently working on a sub-Rs 15 lakh pickup truck option for the Indian market. Now, recent reports suggest that Force Motors’ pickup truck variant of Gurkha has been spied testing on Indian roads. According to a RushLane report, a test mule of Force’s new pickup truck was spotted near Pune. The test mule was completely naked and without any camouflage. Going by the exterior of the test mule, the pickup truck appears to be based on the Cruiser MUV.

This upcoming pickup truck is expected to shake the segment as it will be associated with the Gurkha brand.

Force’s Gurkha brand is known for its great value for money, off-roading skills and rugged build. The off-roader SUV has cultivated a huge fan base due to its imposing road presence and legendary character. So, Force Motors’ pickup truck will definitely benefit from Gurkha’s brand value.

Force Motors would have had to pour in significant resources to design a pickup from scratch. But the development costs of this pickup truck will be on the lower side as it is based on Cruiser MUV.

The company has transformed the area behind the rear doors into a loading bay with wheel-well intrusions. This is the area where Cruiser seated 8 people on side-facing bench seats. Force’s pickup truck will come with the same 18-inch alloy wheels as the 5-door Gurkha and identical taillights as Cruiser MUV.

Force Motors’ new pickup truck will be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that churns out 90 bhp and 250 Nm. This engine is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The pickup truck will boast a four-wheel drive system which will enable a low-range gearbox and differential locks on all four wheels.

Currently, Indian customers can only choose between pickup trucks like - Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander and Toyota Hilux. While the Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander starts from Rs 19.49 lakh, the Toyota Hilux’s starting price is Rs 30.4 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). So, the prospect of a Rs 15 lakh pickup truck will be very appealing to most buyers.

Force is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming pick-up truck.