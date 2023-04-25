Force Motors to Introduce Updated Gurkha with RDE-compliant Powertrain, BS6 Production Stopped

Force Motors has stopped the production of the Gurkha SUV due to the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms in India. The new norms came into effect on April 1, 2023, and automakers are scrambling to upgrade their vehicles to meet the stricter emission standards.

The Gurkha SUV was last updated in 2017 and was available with a BS4-compliant diesel engine. A dealer based in Delhi disclosed that the new Gurkha featuring a BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine is anticipated to arrive at showrooms by the end of May. The dealer further revealed that there is no inventory available and no test drive vehicles either.

As per the dealer, the upcoming Gurkha will receive significant performance improvements, 18-inch wheels, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. He also mentioned that the old-fashioned lever to engage the 4×4 will likely be replaced with a knob.

Also Read: India’s Largest Passenger Vehicle - Force Citiline 10-Seater SUV, All You Need to Know

The latest version of the Gurkha features a 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates 90 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a four-wheel drive system that includes a low range and a locking differential. Force Motors is currently working on a 5-door model of the Gurkha, but there is no information available about its release date. Keep an eye out for more updates as the story develops.

The BS6 Phase 2 emission norms are the second stage of the BS6 emission standards that were introduced in India in April 2020. The new norms will make the emission standards even stricter, and automakers will have to make significant changes to their vehicles to comply with them. The new norms will also require all vehicles to be equipped with an onboard diagnostic system (OBD) to monitor their emissions.

The Force Gurkha is a popular off-road SUV that is known for its ruggedness and reliability. It has a loyal fan base in India, and the news of its production stoppage has disappointed many enthusiasts. However, the company has assured its customers that the updated Gurkha will be even better and will meet all the new emission norms.

Read all the Latest Auto News here