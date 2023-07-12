Fortum Charge and Drive India Transforms into GLIDA, Here's All You Need To Know

A charging point operator for the electric vehicle named Fortum Charge & Drive India, unveiled the brand’s new identity. Now, it is known as Glid. The brand in its official statement says that now the rebranded company is all set to shape the future of e-mobility through cutting-edge charging infrastructure and innovative solutions.

The company also changed its logo, and introduced a new one, featuring a flying green leaf that seems taking off into the sky. The logo symbolizes smooth, fast yet affordable EV charging facilities for EV customers.

Here’s What Company Says About Rebranding

Reacting about the new journey to push EV culture in India, Sanjay Agarwal, President, of Fortum India, said, “Our vision at Fortum has always been to build a carbon-neutral planet, where sustainable energy and environmental consciousness go hand in hand. We are confident that with GLIDA, we are able to pique the adoption of electric vehicles in India, further reducing reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing carbon emissions. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond just providing charging solutions; we strive to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the electrification of transportation and contributes to a cleaner and greener planet.”

Company’s Executive Director, Awadhesh Kumar Jha addressed the launch event of GLIDA. He said, “we are excited to unveil our new brand identity GLIDA, which demonstrates what we stand for – ‘freedom to move without any barriers or hesitation’. our purpose is to create a robust runway for the swift take-off of electric mobility into the mainstream.

All About Glida

The company claims that its charging stations provide advanced features, including intelligent charging algorithms, remote monitoring, and user-friendly interfaces. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, GLIDA ensures that EV drivers can conveniently charge their vehicles, reducing range anxiety and enabling a smooth transition to emission-free transportation.