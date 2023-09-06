Fourth-Gen Skoda Superb Teased Ahead of Official Launch, Details Inside

The top car manufacturer from the Czech Republic gearing up to launch the fourth generation model of Superb. Ahead of the official release, the brand has dropped the teaser image of the vehicle in camouflage, revealing the overall look and some of the key features of sedan.

It has been reported that the company might drop the sedan globally later this year. However, Skoda yet to share official details regarding the same.

Fourth-Gen Skoda Superb Design

Going by the shared images, the upcoming model looks like the bigger version of company’s flagship product Slavia, which is currently available in the Indian market.

Talking about the front fascia, it seems like grille design is inspired by the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia siblings. However, the vehicle undoubtedly carries its own identity with a better, sharper, and sporty charm. It is not hard to understand that the company has tried its best to make the upcoming sedan look more sophisticated and calm compared to the current generation model.

Fourth-Gen Skoda Superb Size

As per the details shared by the Skoda, the upcoming new Superb will be larger in size, and will feature 1,894 mm in width, 4,912 mm in length, and 1,481 mm in height, which will make it longer, a bit taller than the current existing model.

Fourth-Gen Skoda Superb Powerstrain

Talking about the power source, the fourth-gen Superb will feature the the same engine option as the second-gen Kodiaq, which means customers will get both 1.5-litre TSI mild-hybrid and 2.0-litre TSI engine, generating a max power of 201 BHP and 261 BHP respectively. These units will be available in diesel, petrol and plug-in-hybrid engine options.