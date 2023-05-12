From Mahindra Thar to Toyota Urban Cruiser, Here's List Top Suvs with Highest Waiting Period in India

After a massive hit by the Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021. Now, it seems like the auto industry revived itself, and last year’s sales figure by the leading car manufacturers in India is clear proof of it. As money started following the market again after the huge gap, people also started spending it on buying new cars or replacing the old generations with the latest ones, which caused the waiting period on some SUVs to go up by several months or years.

To make it convenient for customers who are considering buying new automobiles and are unsure of how long the waiting period is going on the top cars in the market. Do not worry. We have got your back. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top SUVs in India with the longest waiting times.

Check the list of top cars with the highest waiting period in India

Mahindra Thar

Let’s start with Mahindra’s one of the hot selling products Thar as it has topped the list. Currently, the four-wheeler witnessing a massive demand from Indian customers, putting it under a waiting period of 17 months or more. However, the Thar automatic diesel 4×4 variant, on the other hand, does come with a lengthy waiting period. Dealerships may provide the car in 7 to 6 months, or even earlier.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Since its release, the all-new Scorpio-N undoubtedly has created a buzz in the SUV market. Ever since the company introduced the vehicle in the Indian market, interested customers were bombarded in the authorized showrooms to book the car, which resulted in certain models reached on up to a 15-month waiting list.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Similarly, due to the high demands from customers, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder also reached a waiting period of up to 12 months, putting the mid-size SUV on the same shelve as above mentioned cars.

Mahindra’s XUV700

Apart from these three, the fourth spot in the list has been taken by the Mahindra’s other SUV the XUV700. Ever since the feature-loaded was introduced at the shocking price range, it received more than 25,000 bookings in just 57 minutes, due to which the company has to put the car in the most demanded category with a waiting period 12-month then and now.

Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Meanwhile, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza are also not behind in the trend. Both the mid-size SUVs successfully registered their names in the list. Both come with waiting periods of up to 5 to 6 months respectively.