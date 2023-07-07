From MS Dhoni To Riteish Deshmukh, Indian Celebrities Who Own Electric Vehicles

In a world where Electric Vehicles (EVs) are gradually replacing traditional fuel-powered cars, we find ourselves in a generation that is witnessing the rise of a cleaner and greener future.

Governments across the globe are also encouraging the emergence of EV vehicles as they can bring a less-polluted future. When the first EVs were launched in the automobile market, they failed to attract customers due to sky-high cost, low speed, below-par battery backup and many other issues. But in the last decade, sales of such cars have witnessed a significant surge with people shifting their focus on low-emission vehicles.

The Indian market has also seen the launch of a number of EVs over the past few years. From Tata to Mahindra, every auto giant in the country has already introduced some top-notch EV models. Along with the general masses, celebrities are also showing their interest in EV vehicles. Let’s take a look at some of such prominent personalities who own an EV:

MS Dhoni– Kia EV6:

From superbikes to antique four-wheelers, the garage of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni includes almost everything that a car lover may wish to purchase. Dhoni recently added a flagship electric vehicle to his outstanding collection. The EV is manufactured by the Korean automaker Kia. Dhoni’s Kia EV6 comes at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh.

Prashanth Ruia– Tesla Model S:

Prashanth Ruia, the CEO of Essar, became the first person to bring a Tesla to India when he purchased the Model S in 2017. He had to make a special arrangement to import the EV. Although, Ruia did not need to pay RTO taxes for Tesla Model S as it is an electric vehicle. The car can produce 967 Nm of electric torque, while the power range is 750 Bhp.

Nitin Gadkari– BMW iX:

Nitin Gadkari, the Road Transport and Highways Minister of India, has reportedly been spotted travelling on BMW’s latest EV creation– BMW iX SUV. The German automaker BMW formally debuted the iX electric SUV in the Indian market a year ago. Upon its initial launch in India, the four-wheeler cost around Rs. 1.16 crore. It has a driving range of 425 km.

Riteish Deshmukh– Tesla Model X:

Riteish Deshmukh’s wife Genelia D’Souza gifted a red Tesla Model X to the Bollywood actor on his 40th birthday. In terms of speed and overall performance, the seven-seater can easily beat Model S, as it can accelerate to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The Model X has a 475 km range on a single charge. The EV, which is equipped with falcon-wing doors, costs close to Rs 2 Cr in the Indian market.

Mahesh Babu– Audi e-Tron:

Mahesh Babu, a glittery name in the Telugu film industry, owns a brand-new Audi e-Tron. This electric SUV is capable of producing a maximum torque of 664 nm and power of 402 bhp. The Audi e-Tron which has a driving range of 484 kilometres, comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.18 crore in the Indian market.