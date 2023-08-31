From Shilpa Shetty To Hard Kaur: Indian Women Supercar Owners, Details Inside

The world of supercars is frequently linked to men and their desire for speed. However, defying these stereotypes are a group of remarkable Indian women who not only own supercars but also flaunt them with unmatched style. Let’s take a look at these inspiring divas who are rewriting the rules of the game:

Hard Kaur: Ferrari 458 Italia

Known for her electrifying presence in the music industry, Hard Kaur has taken her passion for the extraordinary to the roads. This international sensation didn’t hesitate to make a bold statement with her choice of wheels—a Ferrari 458 Italia. Sourced from the renowned second-hand supercar dealer, Big Boyz Toyz, her blood-red beast draws power from a roaring 4.5-litre V8 engine, churning out 562 bhp power. With this power under the hood, the Ferrari 458 Italia can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds.

Shilpa Shetty: BMW i8

In the world of supercars, Shilpa Shetty stands out for embracing both luxury and innovation. The actress, who enjoys automobiles as much as businessman Raj Kundra, is the owner of BMW i8. With a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 231 bhp complemented by twin electric motors, the BMW i8 delivers a combined power output of 362 bhp and 570 Nm. Furthermore, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Mallika Sherawat: Lamborghini Aventador SV

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat knows how to turn heads, both on and off the screen. Currently residing in the UK, she is the owner of a pristine white Lamborghini Aventador SV. This variant of the Aventador lineup is quite lightweight. It draws its power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine that generates a top power of 740 bhp.

Sheetal Duggar: Lamborghini Huracan

Sheetal Duggar is a true Lamborghini enthusiast who has emerged from the streets of Kolkata. Proudly one of the few female Lamborghini owners in India, Sheetal’s custom Oro Elios Lamborghini Huracan commands attention. Having said that, the vehicle houses a 5.2-litre V10 engine under the hood. The motor churns out 610 bhp power and 560 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in an electrifying 3.2 seconds.

Mamta Mohandas: Porsche 911 Carrera S

From the world of Malayalam cinema to the world of high-speed glamour, Mamta Mohandas seamlessly transitions. Her brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera S is a symphony of elegance and power, draped in a captivating Racing Yellow hue. Under the hood lies a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine, producing 450 bhp and 530 Nm of torque. The vehicle can further accelerate 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds, making heads turn and hearts race.

These remarkable Indian women are not just defying norms; they’re redefining them with every rev of their high-performance engines. Their supercars aren’t just about speed; they’re about empowerment, breaking barriers, and embodying the spirit of modern India. With these women at the wheel, the future of supercars in the country is nothing short of exhilarating.