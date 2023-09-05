CHANGE LANGUAGE
G20 Summit in Delhi: Air India Offers One-time Waiver on Tickets for Passengers Travelling from Sept 7-11
G20 Summit in Delhi: Air India Offers One-time Waiver on Tickets for Passengers Travelling from Sept 7-11

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 19:45 IST

Delhi, India

The airline has made the announcement, also stating that only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight of the passengers, if any would be chargeable. (Representative Photo: Air India)

India is hosting the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in its capacity as the current president of the bloc

Air India on Tuesday announced that passengers holding confirmed flight tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges, incase they wish to change their date of travel or their flight in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

Taking to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, the airline has made the announcement, also stating that only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight of the passengers, if any would be chargeable. This announcement comes ahead of the G20 Summit that is scheduled to happen in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

India is hosting the G20 Summit in its capacity as the current president of the bloc.

The two-day G20 Summit from September 9 will see the attendance of top leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and Japan’s Fumio Kishida.

