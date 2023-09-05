G20 Summit in Delhi: Air India Offers One-time Waiver on Tickets for Passengers Travelling from Sept 7-11

Air India on Tuesday announced that passengers holding confirmed flight tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges, incase they wish to change their date of travel or their flight in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

Important Announcement: There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to…— Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023

Taking to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, the airline has made the announcement, also stating that only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight of the passengers, if any would be chargeable. This announcement comes ahead of the G20 Summit that is scheduled to happen in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

India is hosting the G20 Summit in its capacity as the current president of the bloc.

The two-day G20 Summit from September 9 will see the attendance of top leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and Japan’s Fumio Kishida.