Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indian Railways To Kickstart 156 Ganpati Special Trains, Check Details

The festive season is just around the corner, and to provide a seamless journey ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 in Mumbai, Indian railway to run 156 Ganpati Special trains for the public. While confirming the news, the railway authority informed that the interested passenger will be able to book these trains from June 27.

According to the official details shared by the railway department, these trains will run on a Mumbai route and will connect various destinations of Konkan. It has been reported that steps have been taken to avoid a heavy rush in the trains and stations during festive days.

Ganpati Special Train Details

From September 13 to October 2, train number 01171 will run on a regular basis on Mumbai and Sawantwadi routes. The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus at 00.20 hr, and it will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hr.

From September 13 to October 2, train number 01172 will be running daily on Sawantwadi Road- Mumbai route. It will depart from The train will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 15:10 hrs. The same will arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai at 04.35 hrs, the next day.

On September 3, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, train number 01167 named LTT-KUDAL Special will leave from LTT at 22.15 hrs. And, on October 1 and 2, the same will reach Kudal at 9.30 hrs next day.

To complete the remaining days on the same route, the train 01168 KUDAL- LTT special will be from Kudal at 10.30 hrs on September 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29. The train will reach LTT at 21.55 hrs on October 2 and 3.

Pune-Karmali special 01169 will leave the Pune platform at 18.45 hrs on September 15, 22, and 29. It will reach Kudal at 10.00 hrs the next day.

On September 17, 24, train number 01170 named Kudal -Pune Special scheduled to depart from Kudal at 16.05 hrs. It will reach Pune at 05.50 hrs on October 1.

Karmali-Panvel-Kudal special train with 01187 number will leave the Karmali station at 14.50 hrs on September 16, 23, and 30. It will reach the Panvel station at 02.45 hrs, the next day.

Diva -Ratnagiri MEMU Specials train with 01153 number will leave from Diva platform at 07.10 hrs. (20 Trips), and will reach Ratnagiri at 14.55 hr. This train will be running from September 13 to October 2.

For some additional information, interested passengers can visit IRCTC’s official website.