Gaya Railway Station To Have World-Class Facilities Under Redevelopment Project

The work of Bihar’s Gaya railway station is going at a rapid speed. Gaya is one of the famous religious and tourist spots in India. According to the station redevelopment project, about Rs 300 crore will be spent to develop the Bihar Gaya Railways, a world class station. A target has been set to complete this project by the end of the year 2024. Gaya station after redevelopment will be an attractive amalgamation of technology, local culture and rich heritage with advanced passenger amenities. After redevelopment, the capacity to provide service to passengers at the railway station will increase three times. This redevelopment work will also increase the number of tourists, as well as create indirect employment.

The main objective of station redevelopment is to provide safety, a better experience and world-class passenger amenities to commuters. According to sources, the station will be given a totally new look. It will be equipped with modern facilities and will be given the form of a green building. There will be adequate arrangements for ventilation and other facilities too. Access control gates, escalators and lifts will be installed on each platform at the station so that passengers can move from one platform to another with ease.

The essential facilities to be provided to the passengers will include food, a washroom, drinking water, ATM, and internet. This will especially benefit senior citizens, along with other passengers.

After its redevelopment as a world-class station, Gaya railway station will have separate arrangements for the arrival and departure of passengers. It will have an arrival building and departure building, and a separate building for pilgrims will also be constructed. The entry and exit gates of the station will be made in a way that the passengers will not have to face congestion. Compared to the present, 2.35 times more space will be available for the main station building and 4.9 times more space for the parking area.

In addition, a 6,400 sqm concourse area for waiting rooms, a total of 23 lifts and 11 escalators at the station, upgradation of the existing 3,100 sqm platform area and FOB, additional ticketing facilities and disabled-friendly facilities will be made. There will also be the provision of solar panels, rainwater harvesting, a water recycling plant and solid waste management.

