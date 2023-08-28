CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Go First Extends Flight Cancellations upto Aug 31, Cites Operational Reasons
1-MIN READ

Go First Extends Flight Cancellations upto Aug 31, Cites Operational Reasons

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

GoFirst (Photo: GoFirst)

GoFirst (Photo: GoFirst)

The airline, in an official statement, said that it has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations

Go First airline has extended flight cancellation upto August 31 due to operational reasons. It released an official statement which confirmed this development and further added that the airline has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," read the official statement from Go First.

About the Author
Mayank Gupta
Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
  1. aviation
  2. Go First
first published:August 28, 2023, 11:15 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 11:18 IST