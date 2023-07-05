CHANGE LANGUAGE
Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Until July 10, Here's Why
Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Until July 10, Here's Why

Curated By: Paras Yadav

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 11:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Some reports reflect the cancellation of Go First flights, has affected airfares, especially on routes where the airline was active

Go First Airline, which has recently been going through turmoil, has informed that its flying operations have been cancelled again until July 10. The airline has been grounded since May 3.

Go First filed for voluntary bankruptcy in May before the National Company Law Tribunal. A portion of the fleet was grounded due to delays from a US-based engine maker.

Some reports reflect the cancellation of Go First flights, has affected airfares, especially on routes where the airline was active. Last week, Resolution Professionals submitted a plan to revive Go First before DGCA in Delhi. Resolution Professionals assured DGCA that Go First is serious

about restarting the business.

Go First, in a statement, said, “Resolution Professionals assured the DGCA that there would be enough pilots and ground staff to resume operations. The resumption plan proposes operating Go First from maximum airports, flying over 70 routes with approximately 160 daily flights." If the DGCA is satisfied with the revival plan, they will conduct an inspection audit based on the resumption plan, the statement added.

