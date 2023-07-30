Go First Extends Suspension of Flight Operations Till July 31, Here's Why

The leading carrier in India Go first flights will note operate any of its scheduled flights till 31 July. The decision has been taken due to operational reasons.

While confirming the news, the company has released an official statement saying all the scheduled flights have been canceled till till above-mentioned date. The airline also apologized to all the flyers for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.

Go First Flight Cancelled

Amid this, the airline also requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), asking permission to refund all the amount of passengers, who booked the flight tickets in advance and are supposed to in July.

Here’s What Go First Says About it

This is not the first time the company stopped or canceled the scheduled flights. Earlier, on May 2, the airline also suspended some of the flights, submitted a voluntary bankruptcy petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and blamed the US-based Aerospace company for not fulfilling their desired requirements on time, which forced them to Go First to put a section of their fleets on grounds.

DGCA to Go First

Meanwhile, last Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed some mercy to the airline, granting them permission to operate the grounded scheduled flights if they have temporary finance. They also mentioned that this will only work after getting the regulatory’s approval. The authorities even asked the Go first to take proper approval from the approval flight time table by the regulator.

Later, the regulator granted the Go First to operate its scheduled 15 flights and daily 114 regular aircraft. However. the authority asked the airline to take permission from the regulator before starting selling the ticketing.