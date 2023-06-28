160 Daily Flights, 78 Routes, 22 Airports: Go First Submits Revival Plan to DGCA, Assures Adequate Workforce

Go First’s resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera, along with airline’s former CEO Kaushik Kona on Wednesday met with DGCA officials and submitted the carrier’s resumption plan.

According to sources, the airline wants to start by deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, including four additional planes on standby. It aims to operate from 22 airports and fly on 78 routes, with approximately 160 daily flights.

Regarding the availability of pilots and ground staff, the resolution professional has assured the DGCA that there will be an adequate workforce to support the airline’s operations.

Go First recently announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled until June 30. This comes as a disappointment to many passengers who were hoping for a resumption of services.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/lQvEMMmVGM— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 27, 2023

The cash-strapped carrier’s aircraft have been grounded since May 3, which has put travellers through a lot of trouble. The decision by Go First to file for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) earlier this year served as the reason for the grounding. Due to Pratt & Whitney engine delivery delays, which caused quite a few of the airline’s aircraft to be grounded, the company has been struggling with rising losses. However, Go First remains optimistic and anticipates a prompt resolution that will pave the way for the revival of its operations.

As stranded passengers eagerly await relief and the resumption of Go First’s operations, industry observers and travellers alike hope for a swift resolution to the airline’s crisis, which will bring much-needed stability to the aviation sector.