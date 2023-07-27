CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Goa Govt to Generate Revenue from Manohar International Airport from May 2024: CM
1-MIN READ

Goa Govt to Generate Revenue from Manohar International Airport from May 2024: CM

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 10:07 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Mopa Airport (Photo: PTI)

Mopa Airport (Photo: PTI)

CM Sawant told the assembly that the state government owns 37.6 percent share in the project and will be earning revenue from it from May 2024 onwards.

The Goa government will start earning revenue from the newly-commissioned airport at Mopa in North Goa from May 2024 onwards, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly on Wednesday. The Manohar International Airport at Mopa, inaugurated in December last year, is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd.

Sawant told the legislative assembly that the state government owns 37.6 percent share in the project and will be earning revenue from it from May 2024 onwards. The opposition questioned the CM over the fate of the old airport at Dabolim in South Goa.

The chief minister said the Dabolim airport will continue operations simultaneously. Sawant said he would meet civil aviation ministry officials along with Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte to ensure international flights landing at Dabolim are not diverted to the new airport.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:July 27, 2023, 10:07 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 10:07 IST