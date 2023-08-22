Godawari Eblu Feo Electric Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 99,999

Godawari Electric Motors has launched the Eblu Feo scooter at an introductory price of Rs 99,999/- in the country. Being the company’s first electric scooter, it will be manufactured at the Raipur factory. Godawari Eblu Feo will be available in a single variant with deliveries starting from Aug 23 while bookings had already commenced from Aug 15 in the domestic market.

Commenting at the launch, Mr. Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said, “Eblu Feo has been designed from scratch at the company’s Raipur facility and features a timeless design and focuses on offering superior comfort. It is specifically aimed to be a family-oriented scooter with a blend of performance and safety with great value for money price. With our foray into the EV two-wheeler segment, Godawari Electric Motors will further strengthen its commitment to the next generation of mobility in India.”

Godawari Eblu Feo Battery and Range

The Eblu Feo is powered by a 2.52 kW Lithium-ion battery pack which develops peak torque of 110 Nm. The scooter has a range of 110 km on a single charge with a top speed of 60 kmph. It gets regenerative braking as standard feature while boasting of three ride modes namely Economy, Normal and Power.

The company is offering a home charger of 60 V capacity with the e-scooter which can fully charge the battery in 5 hours 25 minutes.

Godawari Eblu Feo Design and Colors

The e-scooter will be available in five colors namely Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele grey and Traffic White. It features hi-resolution AHO LED headlamp and LED tail lamps as standard. Riding on 12-inch interchangeable tubeless tyres, the Eblu Feo has a 170 mm ground clearance.

Godawari Eblu Feo Features

The electric scooter is equipped with telescopic front suspension and dual tube twin shocker for a comfortable ride. It also packs CBS disc brake in the front and rear. Some of the notable features in the Eblu Feo include Side stand sensor indicator, Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, Service alert, 7.4-inches digital full color display, Reverse indicator, Battery SOC indicator, Battery alert, Helmet indicator and mobile charging point.