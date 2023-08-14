Godawari Electric Starts Pre-Bookings for Eblu Feo E-Scooter, Launching on August 22

The Eblu range of 2 and 3-wheeler electric manufacturer, Godawari Electric Motors is all set to introduce its first-ever electric scooter named Eblu Feo in the Indian market on August 22, 2023. Ahead of the official launch, the company started accepting the advance booking for the same.

Godawari Electric’s Eblu Feo E-Scooter Booking

Interested customers can now pre-book the vehicle either from its official webiste or any authorized dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 4999. As per the details shared by the company, the e-scooter, which was also displayed at Auto Expo 2023, has been created from scratch from its manufacturing plant in Raipur.

Here’s Company’s CEO Says About Launch

Reacting about the all-new electric scooter, the company’s CEO, Hyder Khan said, “We at Godawari Electric Motors have made rapid strides in catering to the burgeoning demand in the EV segment. The resounding success of our existing product range has allowed us to venture into the EV two-wheeler segment and given us the much-needed confidence to explore and develop products in India for India. We are geared up to launch Eblu Feo in line with the regulations mandated by the government and welcome our customers on the eve of Independence Day to walk in and book their e-scooter across our dealerships in India. We will continue to invest in developing and expanding our EV offerings and we hope that Eblu Feo is able to meet the customer expectations in the market.”

Godawari Electric Dealerships

In case you are not aware, currently, Godawari Electric Motors has 50 dealerships across India, and the brand aims to double this number by the end of this fiscal year.