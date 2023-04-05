GoFirst Flight from Pune to Bengaluru Delayed for Over 15 Hours, Passengers Left in Chaos

Passengers travelling on GoFirst flight from Pune to Bengaluru were left stranded for over 15 hours after the scheduled takeoff was pushed multiple times. The flight was initially set to depart at 8:30 AM on April 2, but after a series of delays, it was rescheduled to 11:25 PM on the same day. Furthermore, the passengers were disappointed as they had to walk to the aircraft amid fuel tanks and luggage wagons moving around, with no assistance provided by the airline.

A passenger shared the incident on Twitter, calling out the airline’s failure to handle the situation professionally. The passenger alleged that the airline did not give them any update on whether or not the flight will take off for a long time. They did not display any information on the display screen and kept on delaying. “There was no update on the screen if the flight is on time or delayed,” she wrote.

Worst experience by @GoFirstairways Pune to Bangalore, flight no G8 724, Date: 2nd April 2023. I’ll probably prefer to go by bus than flying again with @GoFirstairways #GoFirst #FLIGHT #bad_experience pic.twitter.com/f9jzICpTvp— Prajakta Joshi (@prajaktaj4) April 2, 2023

When an update was finally shared, the passengers were told to report to another boarding gate, causing sudden panic and chaos.

With no airline crew on ground zero, the passengers were left alone to report to the aircraft.

“We had to walk till flight by following the front passengers (as there was no one to guide, ground staff of other airlines were pointing towards the flight) by giving way to fuel tanks and luggage wagons while looking for our flight,” a passenger tweet, as reported by the national daily.

Following the chaos, some passengers confronted the airline crew and called them out for their unprofessional behaviour.

Responding to the incident, in a tweet, GoFirst cited operation reasons behind the delay of the flights.

“We are extremely sorry for the experience you had. It is never our intention to make our guests feel unhappy with our service. We have shared your feedback with the concerned team for review, and they’ll surely look into this," the airline wrote.

However, some passengers were left dissatisfied with the airline’s response and stated that the delay disrupted their travel plans. The incident highlights the need for airlines to handle such situations with greater professionalism and transparency to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

