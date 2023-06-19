Air Asia X to Resume Direct Flight on Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur Route; Check Timings, Ticket Fares and More

Good news for all the passengers, who want to travel from Punjab to Thailand, Australia, Kuala Lumpur, and other Southeast Asian countries. A low-cost airline named Air Asia X, which had stopped its operation due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, is now all set to resume its direct flight between the Kuala Lumpur-Amaritsar route.

It has been reported that the airline will resume its direct flight service on September 3 this year. The report also suggested that the airline initially will start its 4-weekly flight service, which will allow passengers from Punjab to board flights from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar for Australian cities that include Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth with a short layover at Kuala Lumpur.

Air Asia X Direct Flight Service

Apart from this, interested flyers also will be able to board the Air Asia X direct flight via Kuala Lumpur to Indonesia, Bangkok, the Philippines, and among famous tourist destinations routes. The step will bring a big relief to the flyers from Punjab as the flight will take less time and money to reach Southeast Asian countries as compared to Delhi.

FlyAmritsar Initiative Member’s Reaction

A member of the FlyAmritsar Initiative Vikas Manch, who has been in constant touch with the Air Asia X management for the resumption of its flight for a very long time, played a major role in starting these direct flights. He said that people from Punjab welcome the decision by the carrier as people used to come to their homeland from Australia via Kuala Lumpur. Reacting about the same FlyAmritsar Initiative’s Global Convener, Sameep Singh Gumtal said that the decision will not only make travel easier for the interested flyers of Puinjab but will also open the gates of tourism in Amritsar