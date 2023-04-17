Greener Flights To Become More Expensive, Warns Aviation Industry

In order to replace fossil fuels with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), the cost of decarbonising air flight fares is likely to become more expensive, which might put several passengers off flying. The UK aviation industry also warned regarding the same and said that the step of moving towards higher-cost sustainable aviation fuel will automatically cut passenger demand due to hikes in prices.

Sustainable Aviation, an alliance of companies including airports, airlines, and manufacturers such as Heathrow, British Airways, and Airbus, in its

Net Zero Carbon Road Map stated that despite slightly increased prices in fares, people will still choose to fly in order to reach destinations that are not so close.

It stated that in the future, SAF will become an important part of the industry’s road map named journey to net zero and could make at least 75 percent of all aviation fuel for flights within the UK by 2050.

Reacting about the same, the director of Sustainable Aviation at Heathrow Airport, Matthew Gorman said that SAF and other new technology will have a green premium that will have a great impact on plane travel in the future. However, he also claimed that the sector can still grow significantly and reach net zero as research suggests that most consumers are “happy to pay a little bit more to travel.

What is sustainable aviation fuel?

As compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF cuts carbon emissions by up to 80% and is produced from sustainable resources like cooking oil and agricultural waste. The cost of production is currently higher, and as a result, passengers and airlines would have to pay higher prices.

