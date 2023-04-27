Gujarat: GSRTC starts three electric bus services to connect Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar with GIFT City

To provide a better transport facility and improved the bus connectivity between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) took a step towards EV and launched three new electric buses.

As per the reports, the EV buses are operational on three routes as yet, which include Shantipura-SG Highway to GIFT City, Narol to GIFT City, and Gandhinagar Pathikashram to GIFT City. The decision of providing the service on the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar routes first after the concerned department noted the growing demand for public transportation by commuters from corporate sectors.

To note. GIFT City and Chartered Speed Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year to collaborate on electric vehicle (EV) transportation services. For that, four electric buses are already operating on various routes between GIFT City and Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar. For the more than 20,000 individuals who work in GIFT City, the most recent addition of electric buses being run by GSRTC on the three routes will enable easy connectivity at a reasonable price.

In addition to EV buses that connect GIFT City to other locations in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, it has been reported that the mentioned location will also have access to the Metro very soon.

MD and Group CEO of GIFT City, Tapan Ray said that for a modern smart city like GIFT, sustainability is key for driving growth and development. Since its inception, GIFT City has adopted green measures to ensure that growth does not come at the cost of the environment.

