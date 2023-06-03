Gurgaon Metro: Construction on 28 Km Stretch Starting Next Month; Check Stations, Route and More

The commencement of the Gurugram Metro construction by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) marks a significant leap forward for the district’s transportation infrastructure. Covering a span of 28.5 kilometres, this metro line will establish a vital link between Huda City Center, Old Gurgaon, and Cyber City, encompassing an impressive network of 27 stations, including a convenient interchange station.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently conducted a comprehensive review of various development projects. During this review, he disclosed that the civil work on the Gurugram Metro line is set to commence within the next month, starting from Huda City Center. CM Khattar expressed his belief in the transformative impact of these initiatives and showcased a firm commitment to the progress of the region by allocating a budget of over Rs 2,000 crore specifically for development endeavours in Gurugram and Faridabad.

“The government is committed to strengthening the metro rail and road network to establish a robust transportation system in Gurugram and Faridabad. To achieve that, GMDA will commence civil work on a 28km Metro rail network in Gurugram within a month," CM Khattar said.

Gurgaon Metro Route

The proposed Gurugram metro route aims to traverse significant neighbourhoods including Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Palam Vihar, and CyberHub. Additionally, the state government has proposed a metro link connecting Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, which will establish a vital connection between the Gurugram Metro and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line in Dwarka.

Despite facing delays in the past five years due to changes in project plans, the Gurugram Metro rail project has now obtained approval from the Public Investment Board of the central government. The final clearance from the Union cabinet is pending, which will serve as the ultimate green light for the project to proceed.

Gurgaon Metro Stations

As outlined in the detailed project report, the planned metro stations along the proposed route include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 23, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Sector 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, and CyberHub.

During the review meeting, CM Khattar also addressed other crucial infrastructure projects, including the construction of water treatment plants and the development of road networks in Gurugram and Faridabad. Significant progress on various initiatives in districts like Yamunanagar, Karnal, Fatehabad, and Jhajjar was also brought to attention. These development projects aim to enhance transportation connectivity, improve water management, and support overall growth and development in the region.