Gurugram Metro Project to be Included in PM Gati Shakti Projects

The 28.5-km-long metro project between HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram, Haryana, has been included in PM Gati Shakti projects, state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Friday.

This project is now at the advanced stage of final approval from the Indian government.

Also Read: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Makes Profit Amid Increase in Passengers; Know Fare

Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corp Ltd (HMRTC), Sanjeev Kaushal, said three projects announced by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in his budget speech are the Metro link from Rezangla Chowk to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi through Dwarka Sector-21 (8.4 km), Metro link from Southern Peripheral Road to Panchgaon through Global City and Manesar (35 km), and extension of the Bahadurgarh Metro up to Asaudha (8.2 km) to connect with the Haryana Orbital Rail Network and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. They are at various stages to implementation.

He added the other project from Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka in Sector-21 to connect IGI airport has also been sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval.

The metro connectivity between Faridabad and Gurugram will also be considered on double-decker via-duct in arrangement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Kaushal said that National Capital Territory-Delhi government has been requested to provide financial commitments for giving a clearance of detailed project report from Sarai Kale Khan-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror and Sarai Kale Khan-Panipat RRTS corridors.

These projects will provide an efficient and environment-friendly transport system to the daily commuters as well as people.

It will also provide boost to the commercial development in Gurugram and other areas of Haryana, he added.

Read all the Latest Auto News here