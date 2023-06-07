Gurgaon Metro: Union Cabinet Approves New Line Between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City

Metro connectivity in Haryana’s Gurugram is set to get a major boost with the announcement of a new line connecting HUDA City Centre to Cyber City. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 5,452 crores for the project. The proposed metro line from the HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram will also have a Spur to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram covering a distance of 28.50 km having 27 stations on the route.

Gurgaon Metro Stations

The entire metro line will be constructed as a standard gauge line measuring 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches). The project will be elevated throughout its entire length. The metro connectivity will begin from the existing HUDA City Centre on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line and the new stations will include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai Village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and Cyber City.

The project will be undertaken by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), which will be established as a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) jointly owned by the Government of India and the Government of Haryana. The project is anticipated to be completed within the next four years.

Gurgaon Metro Route

The significance of this metro line lies in its ability to bridge the gap in metro connectivity between New Gurugram and Old Gurugram. Currently, there is no metro line in Old Gurugram, and the establishment of this new line will address this deficiency, bringing about a significant improvement in transportation infrastructure.

Gurgaon Metro Expansion

The proposed metro network will also provide convenient connectivity to Gurugram railway station, further enhancing the overall transportation options available to commuters. Looking ahead, the project will be extended to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in future.

According to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the newly approved metro lines in Gurugram are expected to have a daily ridership of 7.5 lakhs and generate a significant number of employment opportunities in the city. He emphasized that the improved connectivity provided by the metro expansion will enhance Gurugram’s appeal to both domestic and international investors in the IT sector and other innovation-led industries.

#Cabinet approves the proposal of @MoHUA_India to extend the metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurgaon, with Spur to Dwarka ExpresswayThe completion cost of the project is Rs. 5,452 crore - Union Minister @PiyushGoyal #CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/wgTr3QUPN3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 7, 2023

Currently, Gurugram is estimated to have around 6.25 lakh employees, and with the implementation of the metro project, this number is projected to increase to 17 lakhs by the year 2030-31. The availability of efficient and convenient metro transportation is anticipated to attract more businesses and contribute to the overall economic growth of Gurugram.