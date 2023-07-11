Guwahati International Airport All-Set to Combat Heavy Rainfall

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has increased its preparedness to combat the flash floods in the city in the wake of the forecast of heavy monsoon rain this year in Assam, an official said on Saturday.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) said that a number of safety procedures to face the monsoon have been taken so that passengers do not face any difficulties while travelling through the airport.

“The airport might face extreme difficulties due to unpredictable rainfall patterns, heavy rainfall causing recurring floods and low-lying water filled nearby areas outside the boundary wall," the AAI said.

“LGBIA has implemented several plans and procedures to mitigate any potential disturbance in operations," it said.

The airport’s management has sent out specialised personnel to clean drains across the building.

Trenches are being dug using large construction equipment to ensure that rainwater flows properly along the perimeter of the boundary walls.

“The top concern is always the safety and well-being of the passengers. The airport’s efforts for passenger safety, operational excellence, and stakeholder satisfaction are reflected in the airport’s proactive strategy and strong preparedness efforts," a statement added.