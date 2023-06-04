Hajj 2023: First Flight Between Srinagar-Jeddah to Leave on June 7, Details Here

The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir to Saudi Arabia will leave on June 7, 2023. Abdul Salam Mir, the Executive Officer of the J&K Hajj Committee, mentioned that the pilgrims scheduled to board the flight at 3 PM must arrive at the Bemina Hajj house in Srinagar at 10 AM to complete the required formalities. As per reports, over 12,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly preparing for the highly anticipated Hajj pilgrimage of 2023.

After the initial flight, carrying 315 pilgrims, a second flight will depart at 7 PM on the same day. Each flight will transport 315 pilgrims separately to King Abdulaziz International Airport also known as Jeddah International Airport, from where they will continue their journey to Makkah-tul-Mukarramah (Holy City of Makkah) to perform the sacred Hajj rituals. The official clarified that those assigned to the first flight should report to Srinagar Hajj House at 10 AM, while those on the second flight should report at 2 PM, as per the shared instructions.

This year’s Hajj operation from Jammu and Kashmir will witness daily departures of two flights from Srinagar International Airport to Jeddah International Airport. The official further mentioned that, towards the end of the schedule, the number of daily flights may increase to three. The return journey for the pilgrims is expected to commence on July 17, marking the conclusion of their spiritually enriching experience.

The executive officer of the J&K Hajj Committee also provided reassurance to the pilgrims stating that meticulous arrangements have been made to guarantee a smooth and well-organized pilgrimage experience at Makkah-tul-Mukarramah and Madina Munawarah in Saudi Arabia for the Hujjaj Kiram. The committee has dedicated significant efforts to ensure the provision of adequate facilities and services, for a hassle-free journey of all pilgrims.