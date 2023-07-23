Harley-Davidson to Introduce Nightster 440 in India, Here's What We Know So Far

After successfully launching the feature-loaded X44 in partnership with Hero Motocorp, the premium two-wheeler manufacturer Harley-Davidson is all set to drop another product in the Indian market. It has been reported the company likely to introduce Nightster 440 in collaboration with a homegrown bike maker.

The report says Hero Motocorp has already filed the trademark for the upcoming Nightster 440, which will hit the market pretty soon. The brand has taken the name inspiration from its international 975cc Nightster motorcycle and might share some of the design elements from it as well. However, the company yet to reveal official details about the same.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 Design

For those who are wondering about styling and design, let us tell you, as mentioned above the upcoming sporty bobber-styled bike will be identical to the 975cc Nightster, but customers can expect major cosmetic changes. The bike will get different styling, which will make it easier for all the petrol heads to differentiate the bike from its older sibling. The report says, the two-wheeler might get a low-slung stance with a short tail, exposed rear shock absorbers, round bar-end mirrors, and with tear shaped-petrol tank.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 Styling

As compared to the newly launched X440, the upcoming Nightster 440 might flaunt more appealing looks, and will provide a better riding experience to the customers. Despite using the same platform as X440, the upcoming is likely to have better handling and stability.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 Engine

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 will feature a 440cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that will generate a max power of 26.63 bhp at 6000 RPM, and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4000 RPM. The displacement will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.