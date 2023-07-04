Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Start From Today at Rs 5,000; Deliveries in Oct 2023

Harley-Davidson X440, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, bookings start from today 4:40pm onwards across India. It can be booked online at a token payment of Rs 5000 while customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.

The X440 is offered in three trims namely Denim, Vivid and S in a price range of Rs 2.29-2.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The deliveries of the bike will start in October 2023 onwards.

The entry-level Denim variant will be available in a Mustard paint colour with spoked wheels. The Vivid Edition can be availed in two dual-tone paint schemes namely Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver and comes with alloy wheels. Last but not the least, the range-topping S grade is offered in Denim Black color tone with 3D branding and premium finishes, plus machined alloy wheels, Gold engine and body parts and machined engine fins.

The HD X440 will be locally developed at Hero’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Some of the notable features in the bike include Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation, 3.5-inch speedometer with TFT digital display, Day and Night display modes, Connect 2.0, low fuel Alert, geofence alert, service booking and history, and trip analysis driving score.

Mechanically, the X440 comes with an all-new 440cc oil-cooled, long-stroke BS VI (OBD II) and E20 compliant engine, a first for Hero MotoCorp. It delivers best-in-segment power output of 27 bhp and torque performance of 38 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.