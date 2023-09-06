Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries To Kickstart from October, Test Rides Begin

Good news for all the customers, who have pre-booked the newly launched Harley-Davidson X440. The company will start dispatching the vehicle in October 2023. Interested customers now can book test rides by visiting the company’s authorized showroom across the country. The slot also can be booked online through company’s official website.

The feature-loaded bike has been introduced in three variants under the partnership with Hero Motocorp. The two-wheeler comes at the starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh, and goes up to Rs 2.69 for the top model. To note, all the mentioned prices are ex-showroom and might fluctuate, depending upon the cities or states.

Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings

It has been claimed by the brand that the bike has been receiving a positive response from the customers, and has garnered more than 25,000 advance bookings for X440.

Harley-Davidson X440 Features

Talking about the features first, the Harley Davidson X440 has been designed for both long and short-run journeys, providing top-notch comfort to the riders. The bike is flooded with some advanced features, which makes it stand out from its rivals. The list includes dual channel ABS, LED headlight setup, TFT screen, and Bluetooth connectivity, which allows the rider to monitor important calls or messages while on the run.

Apart from this, the X440 also has a digital instrument cluster that provides bike-related important information such as RPM, gear positioning, speed, mileage, and fuel capacity among others. Talking about the tyre size, the bike moves on a 17-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear.

Harley-Davidson X440 Powerstrain

Coming to the most crucial part, the engine and power. The bike features a 440 cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which churns out a max power of 26 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. The unit is matted with a 6-speed transmission, paired with slip and assist clutch.