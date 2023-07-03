CHANGE LANGUAGE
Harley-Davidson X440 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.29 Lakh

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 21:19 IST

Jaipur, India

Harley-Davidson X440 (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

The first made-in-India Harley-Davidson motorcycle, in association with Hero MotoCorp, has finally been launched in the Indian market

Harley-Davidson X440 has finally been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Being the most affordable bike from the American motorcycle brand, it will directly rival Triumph Speed 400 in India.

The HDX 440 debuted at Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the presence of Dr. Pawan Munjal - Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp and Mr. Jochen Zeitz - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Harley-Davidson. The X440 will be offered in three variants namely Denim, Vivid and S.

The 440X marks Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp’s debut in the 400cc segment of motorcycles in India. Being co-developed by both the brands, it will be locally produced at Hero’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 is a significant milestone in our premium journey and lays a strong foundation for our future growth. The motorcycle brings the best of the iconic Harley-Davidson’s signature elements with the manufacturing expertise and trusted quality of Hero. Together, we aim to create a unique value proposition for customers in the Indian market and target a wider range of motorcycle enthusiasts.”

