Harley-Davidson X440 Online Bookings to Close on Aug 3 Amidst Overwhelming Demand

Hero MotoCorp is all set to close the online bookings for Harley-Davidson X440 on August 3. The motorcycle giant expressed delight over the phenomenal response received for the smallest and most affordable Harley model to date.

In response to the skyrocketing demand, Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to commence production of the X440 at its state-of-the-art ‘Garden Factory’ located in Neemrana, Rajasthan, starting from September.

Furthermore, the customer test rides for the Harley-Davidson X440 are scheduled to kick off on September 1. The company is leaving no stone unturned to ensure timely delivery of these magnificent machines to eager customers, promising to begin fulfilling orders by October. However, it’s worth noting that Hero MotoCorp has hinted at the possibility of an increase in prices when the next online booking window opens, making it all the more reason to secure your X440 without delay.

At present, the Harley X440 is being offered at irresistible introductory prices, starting from an affordable Rs 2.29 lakh and going up to Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-tier ‘S’ variant.

The Harley-Davidson X440 draws its power from a robust 440cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve, oil-cooled petrol engine. The motor churns out 27 bhp of raw power and a peak torque of 38Nm. The 6-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch ensures a seamless ride, befitting this beast’s legendary status.

As the excitement builds for the Harley-Davidson X440, let’s not forget the competition heating up in the market. The recently launched Triumph Speed 400, a formidable rival to the X440, has already commenced dispatching from its factory in Chakan, near Pune. Simultaneously, Bajaj, another major player, has raised the booking amount for the Speed 400 from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.