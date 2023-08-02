CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Harley-Davidson X440 Price Hiked in India, Check New Price List Here
1-MIN READ

Harley-Davidson X440 Price Hiked in India, Check New Price List Here

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 12:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Harley Davidson X440 (Photo: Harley Davidson)

Harley Davidson X440 (Photo: Harley Davidson)

Harley-Davidson X440 now can be purchased at the starting price of around Rs 2.39 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi). This price range will remain the same till August 3.

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has revealed the new price range of the newly launched Hero-Harley X440. Now, the feature-loaded bike, which was introduced on 3 July 2023 with a decent price range, now can be purchased at the starting price of around Rs 2.39 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi). This price range will remain the same till August 3.

Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle by visiting authorized dealerships of homegrown bike makers. Or, they can simply visit www.harley-davidsonX440.com for the same by paying a token amount of Rs 5000.

Hero-Harley X440 Deliveries

As per the details shared by the brand, the production capacity is already under progress. It has been reported that the Hero MotoCorp all set to kickstart the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September. All the production-related work will take place at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Customers will start getting the deliveries of the vehicle from October 2023 onwards. The report says, initially, customers with the earliest bookings will be given deliveries on priorities.

Hero MotoCorp’s CEO Statement About Hero-Harley X44

Reacting about the launch of Hero-Harley X44, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Hero MotoCorp, said that since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created significant excitement in the industry. He said the brand has launched the bike at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. He said the company has announced the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. Current online booking window with introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson, Gupta added.

Hero-Harley X440 Engine

Hero-Harley X440  comes with 440 cc engin, which generates a max power of 26.99 at 6000 rpm, and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The company claimed that the bike can provide a decernt mileage of 35 kmpl.

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
first published:August 02, 2023, 12:56 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 12:56 IST