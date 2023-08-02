Harley-Davidson X440 Price Hiked in India, Check New Price List Here

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has revealed the new price range of the newly launched Hero-Harley X440. Now, the feature-loaded bike, which was introduced on 3 July 2023 with a decent price range, now can be purchased at the starting price of around Rs 2.39 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi). This price range will remain the same till August 3.

Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle by visiting authorized dealerships of homegrown bike makers. Or, they can simply visit www.harley-davidsonX440.com for the same by paying a token amount of Rs 5000.

Hero-Harley X440 Deliveries

As per the details shared by the brand, the production capacity is already under progress. It has been reported that the Hero MotoCorp all set to kickstart the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September. All the production-related work will take place at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Customers will start getting the deliveries of the vehicle from October 2023 onwards. The report says, initially, customers with the earliest bookings will be given deliveries on priorities.

Hero MotoCorp’s CEO Statement About Hero-Harley X44

Reacting about the launch of Hero-Harley X44, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Hero MotoCorp, said that since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created significant excitement in the industry. He said the brand has launched the bike at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. He said the company has announced the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. Current online booking window with introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson, Gupta added.

Hero-Harley X440 Engine

Hero-Harley X440 comes with 440 cc engin, which generates a max power of 26.99 at 6000 rpm, and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The company claimed that the bike can provide a decernt mileage of 35 kmpl.