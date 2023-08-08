Harley-Davidson X440 Receives 25K Plus Bookings in India, Check Delivery Time

Ever since the Hero MotoCorp launched the feature-loaded X440 bike in partnership with Harley-Davidson, it has been receiving an overall positive response in the Indian market. The brand says they have received 25,597 bookings for the motorcycle, since it started accepting official bookings on July 4, 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 Delivery Time

The company in an official press release has confirmed that the official booking window has been closed as yet, and the new one will kickstart pretty soon. As per the official details, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023. And, the deliveries will kickstart somewhere around October.

Harley-Davidson X440 New Price

The company has hiked the introductory ex-showroom prices of the bike. Now, it comes at the starting price of Rs INR 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top model. respectively.

Here’s What Company’s CEO Says About Harley-Davidson X440

After seeing the response of Indian customers towards Hero-Harley X440, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Niranjan Gupta said “We are delighted with the customer response to Harley-Davidson X440. It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment. What is even more heartening is that the majority of our bookings are coming from the top-end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model. This is just the beginning of our journey to win in the premium segment. More Iconic launches will follow soon, as we ensure our presence across the portfolio.“