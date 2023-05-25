Harley-Davidson X440 Roadster Unveiled In India, Check Specs and Launch Date

After creating a lot of suspensions, and making all the petrolheads wait for so long, finally, American two-wheeler manufacturer Harley-Davidson in partnership with homegrown bike maker Hero MotoCorp, has revealed the official images of the upcoming all-new X440 roadster. The company also informed that the feature-loaded bike will hit the Indian shore on July 4, 2023.

The bike undoubtedly looks the same as it was first seen in the leaked images. However, the official images give clarity about the whole design, styling, and a sense of an idea about its road presence.

Harley-Davidson X440 roadster Powertrain

Starting from the heart, the bike is likely to come with an oil-cooled 440cc engine option, which might churn out a maximum power of 19.72bhp and 27Nm of peak torque. However, the company has yet to reveal the details about the same.

Harley-Davidson X440 Roadster Styling and Features

This motorbike will be equipped with dual rear shocks, upside-down front forks, and disc brakes on both wheels. It is expected that the motorcycle will come with a dual-channel ABS system and a side-stand engine cut-off feature. Going by the images, it also showed the motorcycle’s multifunction switchgear. As a result, we may see extra amenities like Bluetooth connectivity on the Harley-Davidson X440.

Harley-Davidson X440 Roadster Price

In the price-sensitive market, there are chances that the company might introduce the bike at a price range between Rs. 2.50 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will give a very tough competition to the top-selling bikes in the segment including Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350.