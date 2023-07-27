Haryana Metro: Ballabgarh-Palwal Extension To Include 10 Stations, Work Begins

Haryana’s chief secretary and chairman of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), Sanjeev Kaushal, declared on July 24 that the groundwork for the ambitious metro extension from Ballabgarh to Palwal has been set in motion.

This significant expansion is set to cover a distance of 25 km, bringing much-needed improvements to the public transport infrastructure in the state.

After presiding over the 53rd meeting of the HMRTC Board of Directors in Chandigarh, Sanjeev Kaushal asserted that the expansion was a significant step in improving public transport infrastructure in Haryana.

On June 27, a team of RITES and HMRTC officers visited the proposed metro extension’s alignment, and their results revealed that the overall length of the corridor will feature 10 tentative stations along the route.

According to reports, Sanjeev Kaushal asked HMRTC officers to undertake a complete scientific assessment at metro stations in order to find ideal locations for parking spots, receive passenger comments, and design measures to increase ridership. HMRTC Chairman also specified that the poll must be completed methodically, with feedback from all stakeholders, such as commuters, passengers, and locals. He also directed the HMRTC to create specialised social media handles to allow for the smooth sharing of passengers’ comments and opinions.

In the meantime, the Palwal Deputy Commissioner has been asked to develop a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the region, providing an integrated approach to sustainable mobility.

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro Extension Project: How Important It Is?

The metro extension project is important since it would serve as a test case for the Haryana government, as per reports. This Rs 5,452.72 crore project would be overseen by HMRTC, a 50-50 joint venture between the Union and the State governments. The project, which would span 28.50 kilometres and include up to 27 stations, is projected to be finished in four years from the date of approval.

Earlier this year, the Centre approved the development of a metro connection project in Haryana. The metro project will connect Gurugram’s Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, with a spur to the Dwarka Motorway.